Oborevwori Hails Navy’s Role In Safeguarding Nigeria’s Maritime Assets

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has commended the Nigerian Navy for its critical role in protecting the nation’s maritime domain and securing vital oil and gas infrastructure, describing that arm of the Nigerian military as indispensable to national stability and economic growth.

Governor Oborevwori made the remarks on Monday in Asaba when he received the 23rd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House as part of his operational tour of naval formations in Delta State.

Welcoming the Naval Chief and his entourage, Governor Oborevwori said the visit demonstrated the Navy’s commitment to strengthening security across the Niger Delta, particularly in Delta State, one of Nigeria’s major oil-producing hubs.

“I welcome you and your entourage to Government House, Asaba. Your coming shows commitment and love for our state. Delta is one of the highest oil-producing states and a major contributor to the nation.

“The Nigerian Navy has been instrumental in shaping our maritime security and protecting our national assets,” the Governor said.

Oborevwori praised the Navy’s anti-piracy operations, peacekeeping efforts, and contributions to the state’s internal security architecture.

He also commended officers serving in Delta State for their dedication and coordination with other security agencies, which, he said, had helped sustain peace across the state.

He said, “I take security very seriously in Delta State. All security agencies here work together in unity, and that is why we enjoy peace. Without peace, development is impossible. Julius Berger, CCECC, and several major contractors would not be able to operate here if not for the peaceful atmosphere”.

The Governor noted that the stability in Delta had made it possible for his administration to push ahead with massive infrastructure projects, including flyovers and highways such as the Ughelli–Asaba expressway, one of the longest in the South-South.

He assured the CNS of the state government’s continued cooperation to enhance security around oil installations and coastal communities.

“Our oil assets are secure because of the good working relationship among all security agencies. If there is a problem in Delta, the entire country will feel it. We are holding the home front here, and we appreciate your commitment,” Oborevwori added.

Earlier, Vice Admiral Abbas, who assumed office on October 30, said he was in Delta to assess the operational readiness of units under his command, identify challenges, and strengthen strategies for protecting critical oil and gas infrastructure.

He added that Delta remained a familiar terrain, having previously served in the Central Naval Command.

Abbas said, “The purpose of my visit is to keep myself abreast of what is happening in our formations. Delta State hosts a lot of the nation’s critical oil and gas infrastructure, and the need to protect it cannot be overemphasised. I am here to see what we are doing right, what needs adjustment, and what challenges exist”.

The CNS expressed appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for the support given to the Navy and other security agencies, noting that improved calm in the state’s waterways had contributed to increased oil production.

“I was at the base and saw new developments that were not there when I left. I thank you for that support. We request your continued collaboration so we can have a smooth sail in our operations,” he added.

The visit ended with assurances from both parties to deepen cooperation for the security of Delta State, the Niger Delta region, and Nigeria’s national economy.