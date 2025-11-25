Oborevwori Hails Navy’s Role In National Security, Economic Growth

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday praised the Nigerian Navy for protecting the maritime domain and securing vital oil and gas infrastructure.

He gave the commendation when he received the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Idi Abbas at Government House. Oborevwori said the visit demonstrated the Navy’s commitment to strengthening security in Niger Delta, particularly in Delta State, one of Nigeria’s major oil-producing hubs.

“The Nigerian Navy has been instrumental in shaping our maritime security and protecting our national assets,” the governor said. Oborevwori hailed the Navy’s anti-piracy operations, peacekeeping efforts, and contributions to the state’s internal security architecture.

He also commended officers serving in Delta State for their dedication and coordination with other security agencies, which, he said, had helped sustain peace across the state.

Oborevwori said: “I take security very seriously in Delta State. All security agencies here work together in unity, and that is why we enjoy peace. Without peace, development is impossible. “Julius Berger, CCECC, and several major contractors would not be able to operate here if not for the peaceful atmosphere.”

According to him, the stability in Delta has made it possible for his administration to push ahead with massive infrastructure projects, including flyovers and highways such as the Ughelli–Asaba Expressway. He assured the CNS of the state government’s continued cooperation to enhance security around oil installations and coastal communities.

Abbas said he was in Delta to assess the operational readiness of units under his command, identify challenges, and strengthen strategies for protecting critical oil and gas infrastructure. He said: “The purpose of my visit is to keep myself abreast of what is happening in our formations.

“Delta State hosts a lot of the nation’s critical oil and gas infrastructure, and the need to protect it cannot be overemphasised. “I am here to see what we are doing right, what needs adjustment, and what challenges exist.”

The CNS saluted Oborevwori for supporting the Navy and other security agencies. He said: “I was at the base and saw new developments that were not there when I left. “I thank you for that support. We request your continued collaboration so we can have a smooth sail in our operations.”