Oborevwori Greets Uvwie Monarch, Sideso At 81

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated HRM. Dr Emmanuel Sideso, OON, Abe I, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, on his 81st birth anniversary, on December 19, 2024.

Oborevwori’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba on Thursday.

Governor Oborevwori lauded the royal father’s commitment to the peace and development of the Uvwie Kingdom and the Urhobo nation.

He described the monarch, who serves as the Chairman of the Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, as “one of Nigeria’s exceptional traditional rulers, whose remarkable contributions to the peace and development of the country are commendable.”

He noted that His Majesty’s exceptional peacebuilding efforts have consistently brought significant benefits to both the State and the kingdom, serving as a vital gateway to the State’s thriving oil and gas economy.

He stated that over the years, Abe I had played a pivotal role in the growth and progress of both the kingdom and Delta State, emphasizing that he remains a distinguished leader, a revered monarch, a role model, and a custodian of the traditions and heritage of the Uvwie people.

The Governor also praised the royal father for his steadfast support of his administration.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I warmly congratulate His Royal Majesty, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM. Dr Emmanuel Sideso, OON, Abe I, as he clocks 81 years on December 19.

“As a Government, we have greatly benefited from your support in various areas, and I am confident that you will continue to uphold your domain as a shining example of peace and unity.

“As the Chairman of the Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, you have consistently exemplified exceptional leadership, serving as a beacon of peace, a role model, and a symbol of humility and excellence in governance.

“The Government and people of Delta appreciate your good counsel at all times and for your contributions towards achieving the M.O.R.E Agenda and vision of our administration,” Oborevwori said.

“I join the good people of Uvwie Kingdom in celebrating a great monarch and wishing him good health, wisdom and strength as he continues to provide leadership for our traditional institutions in Urhobo nation and Uvwie in particular.

“I congratulate His Majesty for keeping and managing the culture and tradition of the Uvwie people by promoting harmony, socio-cultural cooperation, communal living and peaceful co-existence among the Urhobos and other ethnic groups in the State,” the Governor remarked.

