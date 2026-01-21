Oborevwori Greets Festus Keyamo At 56

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has felicitated the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo (SAN), on the occasion of his 56th birth anniversary, marked on January 21.

The Goodwill message was conveyed in a statement issued on Wednesday in Asaba by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon.

Governor Oborevwori described Chief Keyamo as a distinguished Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, astute public servant, and committed patriot whose career in law and public service has continued to positively impact national development.

He lauded the Aviation Minister for his notable contributions to the growth and repositioning of Nigeria’s aviation and aerospace sector, particularly in strengthening safety standards, enhancing institutional efficiency, and promoting investor confidence.

The Governor further commended Keyamo for his consistency, courage, and professionalism in public office, noting that his leadership has brought renewed focus and visibility to the aviation sector at a critical time in the nation’s development.

Governor Oborevwori also praised the Minister for his unwavering commitment to the growth, unity, and consolidation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and across the country, describing him as a dependable party leader and bridge-builder whose efforts have helped strengthen the party’s structures.

According to the Governor, Chief Keyamo’s political maturity and dedication to democratic ideals have continued to earn him respect within and outside the party.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the good people of Delta State, I congratulate my dear brother and friend, Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN, on the occasion of his 56th anniversary.

“He is a worthy son of Delta State who has brought pride to our state through his exemplary service to the nation,” Oborevwori said.

The Governor prayed for God’s continued guidance, good health, and wisdom for the Aviation Minister, expressing confidence that Keyamo would continue to render impactful service to Nigeria in the years ahead.