Oborevwori Greets Dein Of Agbor At 48

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm birthday greetings to the Dein of Agbor, His Royal Majesty Benjamin Ikenchukwu, Keagborekuzi I, as he marks his 48th birthday anniversary.

In a goodwill message released in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor praised the monarch’s exceptional contributions to peace, development, and the promotion of cultural heritage in Agbor Kingdom, Delta State, and beyond.

Governor Oborevwori commended the Dein for his visionary and selfless leadership, which has brought lasting progress and stability to his domain.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I heartily rejoice with His Royal Majesty, Benjamin Ikenchukwu, Keagborekuzi I, CON, the Dein of Agbor, as he celebrates his 48th birth anniversary today, June 29,” the statement read.

“Your reign has been marked by wisdom, humility, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of your people. You have remained a symbol of unity and strength, earning admiration both within and outside your kingdom.

“As you celebrate this new age, I pray that God continues to bless you with sound health, deeper wisdom, and divine guidance to lead your people.

“May your legacy of service and noble leadership continue to uplift Agbor Kingdom and contribute meaningfully to the overall development of Delta State and Nigeria.”