Oborevwori Focuses On Devt Of Delta – Ahon

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Delta State, Sir Festus Ahon, on Sunday, said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is fully focusing on the governance and development of the state.

Ahon stated this in Asaba in reaction to a report credited to one of the Executive Assistants, New Media, to the Governor, Mr Felix Ofou, in response to former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s recent diatribe on Governor Oborevwori at an APC event in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

The CPS, in the statement, frowned that a personal article written by Mr Felix Ofou was being mischievously and deliberately misinterpreted by a section of the media, adding that, contrary to perception, Oborevwori had a harmonious working relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ahon said, “The Governor has constantly urged Deltans and other Nigerians to continue to give support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, stressing that “if the President fails”, he, as a governor, would have failed, too.”

He said this was the same view Governor Oborevwori lucidly expressed at the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU event on Saturday 7th December, at which event, he said, inter alia, “I want to appeal to Urhobo nation today, I am saying it here, I am an Urhobo man and am Governor of Delta State.

“But I will tell you today whether you like it or not, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is supporting this administration. God has made him the President as God has made me the Governor of Delta State.

“So, as you are supporting me, support him because if he fails, I will fail, but by the grace of God, he will not fail and I will not fail, too.

“Mr President has appointed our sons and daughters into various positions. He did not appoint people from outside the state. God has given him victory and God has given me victory; you people should support us to succeed”.

Ahon added, “It is, therefore, imperative to state categorically that, as Chief Press Secretary and official spokesman of the Governor of Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori did not, and has never, expressed such views on Mr President’s economic policies.

“The general public is, therefore, advised to jettison such misleading reports as they do not reflect the views of the Governor who is working very hard to provide good governance for Deltans and other residents of the state, despite the present economic challenges faced by the citizens.”

