Oborevwori Flags off Kwale Free Trade Zone

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Obor- evwori, yesterday, unveiled a major leap in the state journey toward industrial transformation as he performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kwale Free Trade Zone (KFTZ) in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

The KFTZ is a flagship component of the Delta Special Economic Zone Project. In what he called “a promise made, promise kept,” Governor Oborevwori said the project would unleash unprecedented economic growth, attract global and local investors, and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, thus positioning Kwale as a strategic hub for energy, petrochemicals, agroprocessing, logistics, and manufacturing. He said: “Today’s ground-breaking is not just another project launch.

It is the fulfilment of our commitment to diversify Delta’s economy, expand our industrial base, and lay the foundation for generational prosperity. We are building a Delta where innovation, technology, and industry will thrive”.

Highlighting the state’s comparative advantage, Oborevwori said Kwale’s abundant gas resources and central location make it a natural magnet for in- vestors seeking cost-effective and energy-efficient industrial operations.

He revealed that eight companies had already indicated firm interest in operating from the zone, with two fully licensed, three approved for licenses, and three others in the final stages of regulatory processing.

The Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, in his remarks as Chief Host, described the Kwale Free Trade Zone as the economic rebirth Ndokwa land had long awaited. Former governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who chaired the occasion, praised his successor for demonstrating continuity and leadership. Chairman of the Delta Special Economic Zone Management Company, Brig. Gen. Mike Ndubisi (rtd), described the groundbreaking as “a milestone for Delta’s industrial evolution.”