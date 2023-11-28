Oborevwori flags off construction of N78bn Effurun/Warri flyovers

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, performed the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of three flyovers, cloverleaf, road expansion and pedestrian bridges in the Effurun and Warri metropolis of the state.

The projects include road expansion and improvement works between Effurun and DSC roundabouts; PTI Junction Flyover; DSC Roundabout flyover; Enerhen junction/Marine Gate flyover and cloverleaf at Effurun roundabout.

Performing the ceremony in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, Oborevwori said it was a fulfilment of the promise he made to the people of the state during his inauguration on May 29.

He said the projects would ease traffic gridlock and vehicular movements in the affected areas, adding that it would change the face of the twin cities of Effurun and Warri.

Governor Oborevwori, said: “We have released the agreed sum as advance payment to the contractor, which on its part commenced surveys, final designs, sub-soil tests, and other activities precedent to the commencement of actual construction works. These are in addition to the establishment of site yards, offices, and life camps.”

Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, lauded the governor for the vision in executing the projects, noting that it was the first time in the history of the state that Julius Berger was executing projects for the state government.

Managing Director of the construction giant, Mr. Lars Richter, commended the state government for the vision and insight in investing in the special infrastructure in the twin-cities and thanked Governor Oborevwori for finding the company worthy to execute the projects.

On his part, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Dr Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I, commended Governor Oborevwori for the project and for remembering the Uvwie people, assuring that they would protect the project.

Also speaking, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III, represented by Dr Roland Oritsejafor, described the project as a project of unity and pledged the unalloyed support of the people of Warri towards successful completion of the projects.