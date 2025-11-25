Oborevwori Felicitates O’tega Emerhor At 68

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, on his 68th birthday, describing him as a distinguished Nigerian whose contributions to business, finance, and politics continue to inspire.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori extolled Emerhor as a turnaround expert, accomplished venture capitalist, and first-class accountant, noting that his achievements in the banking and financial services sector remain exemplary.

The Governor highlighted Emerhor’s national recognition as Managing Director of the defunct Crystal Bank and later First Atlantic Bank, where his professionalism and visionary leadership repositioned the institutions for growth.

Oborevwori acknowledged their differing political affiliations in the past but praised Emerhor’s unwavering commitment to democratic ideals and grassroots development, noting that his constructive engagement in national discourse distinguishes him as a statesman.

“As a politician, you have continued to work for the good of our party by providing leadership at various levels, particularly in Ughelli North Local Government Area and Delta Central in general. Your passion for service, philanthropy, and community development remains commendable,” the Governor said.

He wished Emerhor good health, long life, and greater accomplishments as he continues to contribute to the progress of Delta State and Nigeria.