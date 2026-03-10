Oborevwori Felicitates Obi Of Owa, Efeizomor II, At 88

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Obi of Owa Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Obi (Dr) Emmanuel Efeizomor II, OON, as the revered traditional ruler marks his 88th birth anniversary.

Oborevwori in a congratulatory message issued in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the monarch as one of Delta State’s most respected and accomplished traditional rulers who has contributed immensely to the growth of his kingdom and the state at large.

Governor Oborevwori noted that over the years, Obi Efeizomor II has continued to demonstrate wisdom, commitment and exemplary leadership in guiding the Owa Kingdom while also contributing meaningfully to the broader development of Delta State.

He commended the monarch for preserving the rich cultural heritage and tradition of the Owa people, describing him as a revered father figure and a source of inspiration to many within and beyond the kingdom.

The governor also acknowledged the visible transformation witnessed in the Owa Kingdom during the monarch’s reign, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and human capital development, which he said had strengthened the socio-economic progress of the community.

Oborevwori further praised the royal father for his service as the immediate past Chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, noting that his tenure was marked by wisdom, humility and a strong commitment to peace and unity among traditional institutions across the state.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate His Royal Majesty, Obi (Dr) Emmanuel Efeizomor II, OON, Obi of Owa Kingdom, on the joyful occasion of his 88th birth anniversary,” the governor said.

He prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the monarch, wishing him many more years of good health, strength and wisdom as he continues to serve the Owa Kingdom, Delta State and humanity at large.