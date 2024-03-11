Oborevwori Felicitates Obi of Owa at 86

Delta State Governor of Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Obi of Owa Kingdom, HRM Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor II, on his 86 birthday anniversary. Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, in Asaba, described the renowned monarch as “one of Delta’s long standing traditional rulers with outstanding accomplishments in leadership”.

He said through the years, Obi Efeizomor had made significant contributions to the expansion and advancement of Owa kingdom and Delta State at large. The governor said: “Obi Efeizomor has remained a prominent figure, a respected ruler, an exemplar, and the guardian of the customs and culture of the Owa people.

“Under your leadership, the Owa kingdom has seen an incredible turnaround in the areas of infrastructure and human capital development. “You made significant contributions as the immediate past Chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers.”