Oborevwori Felicitates NUJ At 70

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on its 70th anniversary.

Oborevwori’s felicitation was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, wherein he congratulated the President of the NUJ, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya and all members of the union on their contributions to ethical journalism and nation-building.

While calling for better welfare for practising Nigerian journalists, Governor Oborevwori urged them to keep learning and relearning to become more ethical and development-focused, as members of a well-respected professional body.

He remarked that journalists needed to keep learning, and relearning as part of their work because of the fast-paced developments in Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate the President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Alhassan Yahaya and all Nigerian journalists on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the union.

“I must thank Nigerian journalists, who hold the government and its officials accountable, and for their incalculable contributions to the nation’s democracy and progress.

“As the Fourth Estate of the Realm, media practitioners are critical stakeholders in the society, and have enormous power and influence on the people which they must continue to exercise for the growth and development of our great country.”

While noting the watchdog function of the media in the political system, Oborevwori acknowledged the NUJ’s crucial role in defining Nigeria’s narrative and furthering democratic ideals.

The Governor said; “I must commend the union’s leadership for defending press freedom and fighting for the welfare of journalists.

“The NUJ’s 70th anniversary marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s media landscape, reflecting decades of commitment to journalistic excellence and the promotion of democratic principles.”

