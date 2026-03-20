New Telegraph

March 20, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Oborevwori Felicitates Muslims…

Oborevwori Felicitates Muslims At Eid-el-Fitr, Urges Peace, Unity

Oborevwori Supports Medical Varsity

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has extended warm felicitations to Muslim faithful in the state and across Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Oborevwori, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, congratulated Muslims for their devotion, sacrifice, and commitment to the spiritual values of Islam, as demonstrated during the period of fasting and prayer.

The Governor noted that Ramadan represents a period of deep reflection, self-discipline, compassion, and renewed faith, urging Muslims to sustain these virtues beyond the holy month for the overall good of society.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence, unity, and tolerance among people of different religious and ethnic backgrounds.

The Governor also called on Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the continued peace, stability, and progress of the nation, stressing that collective efforts and mutual understanding remain key to overcoming current socio-economic challenges.

While wishing Muslims a joyous and peaceful Eid celebration, Oborevwori assured Deltans of his administration’s unwavering commitment to inclusive governance, infrastructural development, and the overall well-being of all citizens, in line with his M.O.R.E Agenda.

He further urged residents to celebrate responsibly and continue to support government efforts aimed at building a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Delta State.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Misrepresentation Of Zoning In Nasarawa Politics
Read Next

NUJ FCT Chair Pledges Ethical Leadership In Public Communication