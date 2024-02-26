Oborevwori felicitates Ebonyi Gov, Nwifuru at 49

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated his Ebonyi counterpart, Rt. Francis Nwifuru on his 49th birth anniversary on February 25. Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, said Nwifuru was worth celebrating for his outstanding accomplishments in the governance of Ebonyi State.

He lauded the Ebonyi Governor who was a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly for his resilience and grandiose contributions to the governance and development of the state, describing him as a “great and dedicated patriot and man of the people”.

Oborevwori said that it was heart-warming to note that the ex-Speaker now Governor, had by dint of hard work and discipline, won the hearts and respect of Ebonyi people and the nation. He said: “Since your emergence as Governor of Ebonyi, you have continued to ensure good governance predicated on the “Ebonyi People’s Charter of Needs”.