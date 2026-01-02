New Telegraph

Oborevwori Felicitates Deltans, Pledges More Devt

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm and heart-felt felicitations to Deltans as they usher in the Year 2026.

He expressed profound gratitude to God Almighty for His protection, grace and sustaining presence over the people and the state throughout the past year. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the governor described the new year as a season of renewed hope, fresh beginnings and collective responsibility.

He urged citizens to draw strength from the lessons of the past and look forward to the future with optimism, courage and unity of purpose.

The governor acknowledged the sacrifices, resilience and patience displayed by Deltans, noting that the modest, but impactful gains recorded across key sectors of the state were made possible by the people’s enduring spirit, peaceful disposition and shared commitment to progress.

