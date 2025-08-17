Oborevwori Felicitates Delta APC Chairman On Birthday

Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Elder Omeni Sobotie, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

Governor Oborevwori in a goodwill message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba on Saturday, described Elder Sobotie as a seasoned politician, grassroots mobiliser, and a political leader whose contributions to the state’s political landscape remain remarkable.

Oborevwori praised the APC chairman for his dedication to public service, his commitment to democratic ideals, and his role in fostering peaceful political engagements in Delta State.

The Governor said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I warmly congratulate Elder Omeni Sobotie as he marks his birth anniversary. Your steadfastness in politics, bridge-building efforts, and devotion to the welfare of the people are commendable.

“I pray God grants you good health, wisdom, and many more years of fruitful service to our dear state and nation.

He urged Elder Sobotie to continue to use his wealth of experience to promote unity, peace, and development in Delta, noting that the state thrives best when leaders work together despite political differences.