Oborevwori Extols Uduaghan At 71

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated former Governor Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan on the occasion of his 71st birth anniversary, describing him as a visionary leader and statesman.

Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, lauded Uduaghan for his immense contributions to the peace, unity, and development of Delta State and Nigeria at large.

He commended the former governor for his exemplary leadership and commitment to public service, noting that he contributed to the development of the state, particularly in healthcare, education, and human capital advancement during his tenure.

Oborevwori said Uduaghan remains a respected figure in the state’s political and socio-economic landscape, whose legacy of service continues to inspire younger generations of leaders.

The governor prayed to God to grant him more years of good health, wisdom, and strength to continue serving humanity and contributing to the progress of the state and the nation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I warmly felicitate with our former Governor, His Excellency, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON, on his 71st birth anniversary.

“We celebrate an outstanding leader whose vision and dedication to the development of our state remain indelible,” Oborevwori stated.