Oborevwori Enters NAN’s Hall Of Fame

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has inducted the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori into its Hall of Fame, following his infrastructural and human capital development delivery.

The Global President of NANS, Lucky Emonefe, supported by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the association that visited the Governor in Asaba yesterday said his giant strides were visible in Nigeria.

He said this feat singled him out for the honour and assured him of the continued support of the students’ body in advancing his administration’s MORE Agenda.

He said his too priority for education in his yearly budgetary provision, continued upgrade of infrastructural facilities in the state -owned tertiary institutions and prompt release of scholarship payment to students of the state’s origin, scored him high among the comity of states.

He urged him not to be distracted from delivering on all his campaign promises to the people of the state and hailed his non-stop monitoring of projects.

