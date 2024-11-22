Oborevwori Earmarks N50bn For Road Projects

Share

The Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads) Charles Aniagwu has said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has earmarked N50 billion to enhance road infrastructure in the 25 local government areas in 2025.

He said this when he faced the House of Assembly Committee on Works and Special Projects chaired by Collins Egbetamah yesterday for budget defence.

He said: “It is worthy of note to mention that the ministry in the exercise of the ‘MORE Agenda’ made deliberate efforts to spread projects across the 25 local government areas to the tune of N50 billion in the 2025 budget estimates.”

Aniagwu said his ministry was created from the main Works ministry and charged with the responsibility of formulating policies within the corridor of civil engineering works in the rural and riverine communities and other areas as designated.

He said his ministry would focus on the completion of ongoing projects and major projects that would impact the various communities, even as he reiterated the determination of the Governor to build rural roads that would help to improve the living standard of the people.

The commissioner said: “The governor is interested in building all the rural roads for our people who live in rural communities. He’s also desirous of continuing with the ongoing projects as well as initiating new ones.”

