Oborevwori Donates Buses To Warri Wolves, Delta Queens

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has boosted the morale of Warri Wolves and Delta Queens by donating four buses to the football clubs.

Presenting the vehicles to the clubs at the Government House on Wednesday, he said the donations were aimed at motivating the teams to perform better in their domestic and international competitions.

Oborevwori explained that the donations were prompted by recent challenges faced by the teams, including travel hitches due to old vehicles.

According to him, providing reliable and comfortable vehicles is part of his administration’s commitment to sports development in the state. The governor said: “Delta State is doing very well in sports across Nigeria.

“But we must continue to motivate our players to do even better. “I was told recently that one of the teams had issues with their vehicle on the road because the vehicle is old.

I immediately directed the procurement of two Coaster buses and two Hiace buses, one set for Warri Wolves and the other for Delta Queens.” He urged the teams to remain focused and committed, noting that the state government always rewards excellence.

Oborevwori said: “This is to motivate you. When you win matches and medals, we pay your bonuses promptly. “We want you to keep striving, keep winning, and keep making Delta proud.”

Delta Queens head coach, Samson Keshi and captain, Owoeye Temitope, lauded the governor for the gesture, assuring him of winning laurels for the state.