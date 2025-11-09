Oborevwori Distributing Projects Equitably –Aniagwu

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has said that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is sustaining peace and stability in the state through the equitable distribution of development projects across all local government areas.

Aniagwu, who stated this on Friday during an interview on TVC’s Politics Tonight, noted that the governor’s inclusive governance style and prudent management of state resources have significantly improved infrastructure, accountability, and public trust in government.

He said the Oborevwori administration, which came into office in 2023, has been guided by four thematic pillars — Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security — which, he explained, serve as the yardstick for measuring the government’s performance.