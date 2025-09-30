Oborevwori: Delta Best In Nigeria With MRI Machines, CT Scanners In Hospitals

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has scored the state high in the procurement of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines as landmark investments to improve on healthcare delivery across the three senatorial districts of the state. MRI is a non-invasive imaging technology that uses magnetic fields to detect a wide range of diseases.

The governor said the initiative has made the state to rank best among the comity of states in Nigeria that is committed to providing quality diagnostic services.

He said the machines will complement other medical equipment already procured by the state, including CT scanners that was recently installed at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, and at the Central Hospital, Warri, as a game-changer for disease detection, diagnosis, and treatment.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, in Asaba yesterday said the MRI machines would be installed at the Central Hospital, Warri (Delta South), DELSUTH, Oghara (Delta Central), and Asaba Specialist Hospital for Delta North.

He said, “Before now, many Deltans were compelled to travel to neighboring states to access MRI services, incurring huge logistics costs and inconveniences. Governor Oborevwori saw this gap and directed the procurement to bring relief to our people.”

Onojaeme assured that the Ministry of Health would closely monitor the project to ensure timely delivery and installation, maintaining that, “In the next few months, Deltans will begin to enjoy these services.”