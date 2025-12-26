Oborevwori Delivering Quality Projects, Prioritises Deltans’ Welfare — Ahon

The Delta State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to placing the welfare and well-being of Deltans at the core of governance, assuring that only quality projects will be delivered in the State for the benefit of the people.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, gave this assurance on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, while receiving members of the Delta State Executive Council (SEC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), during a courtesy visit to his residence in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Ahon said the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori remains steadfast in delivering people-oriented governance despite the scale of infrastructural and developmental demands across the state.

According to him, the Oborevwori-led government considers the welfare of citizens non-negotiable and central to sustainable development, a commitment reflected in the numerous capital projects and social interventions currently ongoing across Delta State.

“The governor has achieved more in two years than what some State administrations in the country accomplished in eight years,” Ahon said.

He said: “These are enduring projects, projects designed to stand the test of time and outlive this generation. We owe Deltans real value for every project delivered by this administration, and that is exactly what the governor is delivering.”

He stressed that the administration has remained fiscally disciplined, noting that all projects are being executed without recourse to borrowing.

“The governor will not compromise the welfare of Deltans, and importantly, none of these projects is being funded through loans,” he added.

Ahon expressed appreciation to the NUJ leadership for the visit and appealed for sustained media partnership in promoting peace, stability and effective governance in the state.

He assured journalists of the government’s continued support, emphasising that development thrives best in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

“My principal is a media-friendly governor. We will continue to make efforts to improve the welfare of journalists in the state. We need your continued support because when there is peace, development moves faster,” he added.

He further assured the NUJ leadership that their requests would receive attention, reiterating that his office remains open to the union at all times as their ambassador in Government.

Earlier, Chairman of the Delta State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, said the visit was to express the union’s appreciation to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and for the CPS’s improved and inclusive support for journalists across the state, particularly during the Christmas season.

Oyowe noted that the State Government’s recent gesture through the CPS reached all NUJ chapels in the state, describing it as unprecedented and deeply appreciated by members.

He appealed for the sustenance of the goodwill and reminded Ahon of the council’s pending requests for a utility bus and a 200kva step-down transformer.

“Today, we came to say thank you,” Oyowe said. “All the chapels in the state felt the magnanimity of the state government through your office. Gratitude is important, and that is why we deemed it necessary to come personally to appreciate you. May God bless you and our Governor for all you have been doing.”