Oborevwori Defies Rain, Flags Off N21.3bn Ugbolu–Okpanam Road Project

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Thursday, defied a heavy downpour to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the ₦21.3 billion Ugbolu–Okpanam Road in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

The Governor described the project as another milestone in his administration’s aggressive infrastructure renewal drive under the MORE Agenda, emphasizing its potential to boost connectivity, economic growth, and the overall wellbeing of Deltans.

Speaking at the ceremony in Ugbolu, Governor Oborevwori said the 12-kilometre road represents his government’s unwavering commitment to delivering durable and sustainable infrastructure across Delta State.

“Today’s groundbreaking marks another significant milestone in furtherance of this administration’s MORE Agenda. Our infrastructure plan is anchored on the prudent allocation of resources toward the delivery of reliable, high-quality, and durable road infrastructure across Delta State,” he said.

The Governor noted that the project aligns with Goals 9 and 11 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which promote resilient infrastructure, inclusive industrialization, and sustainable cities. He added that road networks remain vital enablers of development, enhancing trade, market access, investment opportunities, and job creation while helping to reduce poverty.

Oborevwori explained that the Ugbolu–Okpanam Road would link Ugbolu and Okpanam communities, strengthen connectivity between Ibusa and Akwukwu-Igbo through the recently commissioned Ibusa–Okpanam Road, and help decongest traffic in Asaba. The project, he said, would also stimulate agricultural productivity, curb insecurity along the corridor, and enhance socio-economic activities in Oshimili North.

Valued at ₦21,311,311,898.20, the contract has received an advance payment of ₦8,524,524,759.28, representing 40 percent of the total cost. The Governor revealed that the road will feature an 8-metre-wide asphaltic pavement, 1.5-metre hard shoulders on both sides, and over 27,000 metres of reinforced concrete drains with stormwater channels.

Oborevwori assured that his administration would not entertain contract variations or upward reviews, stressing that certified payments are processed and released within five working days.

“As of today, my administration is not owing any contractor, whether for inherited or newly awarded projects. We have consistently maintained prompt payment within five days of certification to encourage timely project completion,” he stated.

He urged Levant Construction Company, the contractor handling the project, to uphold its reputation for excellence and deliver the road on schedule. “Given their proven track record, I have no doubt they will deliver satisfactorily. By the grace of God, we shall all be here again to commission this strategic road to the glory of God and the benefit of humanity,” the Governor added.

Chairman of Oshimili North Local Government, Hon. Innocent Esewezie, expressed gratitude to the Governor for his commitment to infrastructural development, describing the project as “a testament to the Governor’s transformative MORE Agenda.” He commended Oborevwori for keeping his promise to personally flag off the project despite the weather.

The Ugoani of Okpanam Kingdom, HRM Dr. Michael Mbanefo, also praised the Governor for his visionary leadership and dedication to community development, calling the project “a symbol of unity, connectivity, and growth.”

In his remarks, Engr. Elie Tannous, Managing Director of Levant Construction Company, assured that the project would be executed within schedule and in strict adherence to quality standards.

The event was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme; Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC, Chief Emma Eneukwu; State APC Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie; top government officials, traditional rulers, community leaders, and representatives of the contracting firm, marking another bold step in Delta State’s infrastructure transformation.