Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Friday, decorated his Chief Security Officer (CSO) Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Omoarebun Iluobe, his Aide-De-Camp, (ADC), Superintendent of Police (SP) Oreoluwa Ogunwumiju, and five others who were newly promoted by the Police authority in Government House, Asaba.

Other officers include the Provost, SP Kenneth Iyetor; Unit Commander, Government House, Asaba, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bako Ibrahim; Escort Commander, DSP Umoh Ubong; OC Communication, Government House, DSP Anthony Okonji, and Unit Commander 51 Police Mobile Force (PMF) DSP Kalu Ibeh.

Governor Oborevwori was supported by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme; the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi and the wife of the CSO, Mrs Victoria Omoarebun.

In his remarks, CP Abaniwonda thanked President Bola Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Sunday Egbetokun, for approving the elevation of the seven officers.

He said that in any organisation, the reward for hard work was usually elevation to the next level, adding that the officers had been found worthy of being promoted to their next ranks.

He said the police in the state achieved low insecurity during the Christmas and New Year celebrations due to the strong collaboration with communities and critical stakeholders as well as other security agencies.

“We put in certain measures that enabled us to have very peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations and, going forward, we hope to sustain these collaborations, especially in areas where we have pockets of security challenges.”

While congratulating the newly promoted officers, CP Abaniwonda enjoined them to re-dedicate themselves to the service of their fatherland so that, at the next round of promotions, they would also be found worthy of elevation again.

He thanked Governor Oborevwori for being what he termed a pillar of support to all the security agencies in the state and assured that the police would continue to work hard to ensure that sustainable security remained an integral part of the Governor’s MORE Agenda.

Responding on behalf of the newly promoted officers, CSP Omoarebun Iluobe, gave thanks to God for their elevation, assuring that the promotion would spur them to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the state and the country.

“It’s a new year and we promise to do our best; I also charge my newly promoted colleagues to put in their best to justify our promotions,” he said.

