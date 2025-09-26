Oborevwori: Data Ecosystem Catalyst For Growth, Devt Trajectory

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has scored high the importance of integrated national data ecosystem to enhance growth and development trajectory in Nigeria.

The Governor maintained how data analysis has helped to shape and highlight the driving forces of economic growth and development the global world. Governor Oborevwori represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, supported by the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Delta State, Mr Sunny Ekedayan, flanked by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, represented by Mr Matthew, during opening ceremony of the 2nd International Conference of the Chartered Institute of Statisticians of Nigeria (CISON), in Asaba, yesterday said the theme, Big Data and Analytics in Nigeria: Developing a National Data Ecosystem for Enhanced National Prosperity, was not only apt but “timely and forward-looking.”

He said the true promise of big data lies not in the sheer volume of numbers collected, but in “our capacity to transform those numbers into actionable knowledge that drives policy, shapes, and changes.

He said such surveys have been critical in informing policy decisions and resource allocation. He said, “Data-driven decision-making is essential for policymakers and stakeholders. My administration relied on data for planning and development. We have always supported the Central Office of Research and Statistics with funds to undertake and publish several statistical surveys.