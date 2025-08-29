Oborevwori Courts Brazilian Investors, Showcases Delta’s Economic Potentials In São Paulo

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday urged the Brazilian business community to seize the vast investment opportunities available in the state and maintained that Delta is strategically positioned to become a hub for trade, agriculture, energy, and industrial development in Nigeria and West Africa.

The governor made the call while delivering his remarks at the “Delta State-Focused Business and Investment Roundtable” in São Paulo, where he highlighted the state’s natural endowments, strategic location, and ongoing reforms aimed at creating a friendly environment for investors.

Oborevwori noted the strong ties between Nigeria and Brazil, citing similarities in population size, agricultural potential, cultural diversity, tropical climate, and a shared passion for football. He described the roundtable as an avenue to forge strategic partnerships that would accelerate sustainable growth for both countries.

According to him: “Delta is blessed with vast natural resources and youthful human capital, making it an attractive destination for investors. “Delta is Nigeria’s leading producer of crude oil and holds the largest natural gas reserves in the country, with two major export terminals in Escravos and Forcados”.

He also drew attention to the state’s long coastline, four seaports, and the on-going concession of the Burutu Seaport, which he said has the potential to become a major trans-shipment hub for West and SouthWest Africa. He added that Delta is richly endowed with fertile soil for agriculture, with strong prospects in cassava, palm produce, rice, maize, aquaculture, and livestock.

Since assuming office in May 2023, the governor said his administration has worked deliberately to improve the ease of doing business through tax harmonisation, the establishment of economic free trade zones in Koko and Kwale, and the enactment of business-friendly laws.

He also noted Delta’s recognition in 2024 by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources as the safest state in Nigeria for oil and gas investments. He explained that Delta has adopted a decentralised minigrid model to boost sustainable energy and drive industrialisation.