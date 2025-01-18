Oborevwori: Count me out, I’m not leaving PDP for APC

Share

Delta State Governor , Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has debunked the news making the rounds suggesting that he plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rather, the governor said his covenant remains to deliver on his four pronged MORE Agenda on the platform of the PDP and on that he stands.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who also doubles as the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads), the governor said those peddling such rumour have prepared to move to APC but were only wishing that he comes to swell up their ranks.

Aniagwu said when the Governor declared that he needed to support the President, even as they support the Governor for the purpose of bringing good governance, it was in the spirit of patriotism, not on the platform of looking for where to jump to.

He said, “Today, Tinubu is the President of Nigeria, and I know nobody is contesting that and so if Tinubu does not have an opponent as a President, because he is no longer a presidential candidate, when in 2027, and we are going into election, we can begin to talk about those who want to challenge Tinubu.

“Today, he is the President. We have an enlightened self-interest that the success of Tinubu cascades into the success of any governor in Nigeria.

“Oborevwori remains in the PDP, he did not even dream, not to talk of the reality of leaving the party. Those who are rumouring, like you said, are very free to rumour and are very free to wish, wish is very free, that he comes to swell up their party but for us in the PDP, we know that Oborevwori will remain a poster governor.

“In Delta, we are not in the business of fighting constitutional authority. We’re always in the business of supporting those in authority, because by so doing, we are also bringing development to our people.

“Governor Oborevwori is not only a proud member of the PDP and remains a leader of PDP, both in Delta and in Nigeria.

“He is also a performing governor who has also been able to show that he can be regarded as the poster governor for the PDP. And so those who are wishing that he is jumping ship, we want to tell them that Oborevwori is not in the business of jumping.

“Apart from that, I am also happy that even following your recognition and by way of nomination as among those who are performing, that Oborevwori is trying to let Nigerians know that the PDP have the strength to deliver, even as we continue to cooperate with the president of Nigeria, because at the moment he does not have any opponent as a President.”

