May 31, 2023
Oborevwori congratulates Uduehi at 76

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated former Presidential Liaison Adviser, Dr Esther Uduehi, as she clocks 76. Uduehi from Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state, is an educationist, administrator and a retired permanent secretary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Festus Ahon in Asaba, the governor lauded Uduehi for her tremendous contribution to nation building. He said Uduehi had made remarkable contributions to the development of Nigeria, especially as a one-time local government council chairman, retired permanent secretary in the defunct Bendel State Civil Service and Presidential Liaison Adviser, House of Representatives during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Oborevwori described Uduehi, a Rhodes Scholar, as a role model and women advocate who participated in various world conferences seeking to make life better for women across the world.

“As a member of the Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ukwuani Local Government Area, you have continued to render indelible service to our state and country. “It is on record that you distinguished yourself as an astute public administrator and leader of immense repute and we remain very proud of your sterling accomplishments in life.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and People of Delta, I congratulate you, Dr Esther Uduehi, on the occasion of your 76th birthday anniversary.

