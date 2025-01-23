Oborevwori Congratulates Thisday Newspaper At 30

Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Publisher, Prince Nduka Obaigbena and the Management of THISDAY Newspapers on the 30th anniversary of the media organization.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, said the newspaper had continued to greatly impact the media industry positively with its robust reportage.

He remarked that the well-known publication, which debuted on the newsstands on January 22, 1995, had built a reputation in the newspaper world.

He said the newspaper did a great job, winning Newspaper-of-the-Year three times in a row and becoming the first in Nigeria to run in full colour, in 1997.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate the Publisher, Prince Nduka Ogbaigbena, management and staff of THISDAY Newspapers on the occasion of their 30th anniversary.

“As a government and citizens of Delta, your home state, we take great pride in THISDAY’s remarkable achievements and its contributions to the journalistic profession as the society’s watchdog. “As we congratulate you on this milestone, here is wishing you greater success and accomplishments in the future.”

