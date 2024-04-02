Oborevwori congratulates Speaker at 44

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the House of Assembly Speaker Emomotimi Guwor as he clocks 44.

Oborevwori said that Guwor had made invaluable contributions to good governance, as well as the growth and development of the state.

He commended the Speaker on his wise direction of the legislature, noting in particular the calm that had persisted in the House and resulted in the sustenance of the strong and positive relationship between the legislature and the other arms of government.

Oborevwori said: “The state parliament under your astute watch has remained very peaceful and always ready for early passage of bills that directly impact on the lives of the people.”

He added: “Mr Speaker, I celebrate your sagacious lifestyle in the discharge of the functions of your office, and as Deltans, we are grateful to you for people-oriented legislation.

“I remain proud of the sterling accomplishments you and your colleagues achieved so far in terms of passing people-oriented Bills and Resolutions for good governance and growth of our state in line with our MORE Agenda for Deltans.”