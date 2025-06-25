Oborevwori Congratulates Sanwo-Olu At 60

Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warmest congratulations to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as he celebrates his 60th birth anniversary on June 25.

In a statement on Wednesday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori praised Sanwo-Olu’s exceptional leadership and managerial prowess, describing him as a distinguished professional, astute administrator, and dedicated leader of great influence.

He lauded the Lagos governor’s notable accomplishments and emphasized that his pragmatic and forward-thinking approach has propelled progress and improvement throughout the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I warmly celebrate a respected politician, skilled professional, experienced administrator, and brother governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as he turns 60 today, June 25, 2025.

“We pray that God continues to protect and bless you with sound health to enable you offer even more selfless service to the people of Lagos and beyond,” Governor Oborevwori remarked.

