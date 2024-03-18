Oborevwori Congratulates Peter Mbah at 52

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday congratulated his Enugu State counterpart, Dr Peter Mbah, on his 52nd birth anniversary. Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, commended the governor for excellence in implementing his audacious transformation agenda in Enugu State.

He described the governor as an astute businessman and impactful administrator, and extolled him for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the state and the nation. He stated that Mbah’s unique approach to governance had lifted the fortunes of Enugu State indigenes through his achievements in health, education and infrastructural renewal.

Oborevwori said that it was heart-warming to note that the oil magnate turned-politician had, by dint of hard work, discipline and creativity, won the hearts and respect of Enugu State people and other Nigerians.