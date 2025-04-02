Oborevwori Congratulates Olu Of Warri On 41st Birthday

Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, as he celebrates his 41st birthday on April 2, 2025.

Governor Oborevwori commended His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III for his tireless efforts in fostering peace and attracting investors since ascending the throne.

In a statement released in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, the Governor revealed the significant impact of the Olu of Warri’s reign on the Warri Kingdom, Delta State, and the nation at large.

“Your royal bearing is exceptional, reflected in the dignified manner in which you have carried out your roles, bringing honour and pride to the traditional institution,” Oborevwori remarked.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta State, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Your Majesty, Atuwatse III, CFR, the Olu of Warri, on your 41st birthday.”

“Your leadership has been exemplary, guided by strong moral values and a commitment to unity, serving as an inspiration for your people.”

The Governor also prayed for continued divine wisdom and good health for His Majesty, to enable him to effectively steer the affairs of his kingdom and contribute meaningfully to the progress of Delta State.

