Oborevwori Congratulates Ogbe-Ijoh Monarch On 10th Anniversary

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Couple Mackson Oromoni, Monbene III, Pere of Ogbe-Ijoh Kingdom, on the celebration of his 10th coronation anniversary.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the monarch’s decade-long reign as a period of unity, peace, and remarkable progress for the Ogbe-Ijoh people.

Oborevwori lauded Monbene III for his wisdom, courage, and steadfast commitment to fostering harmony and development within the kingdom and across Delta State.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I heartily congratulate His Royal Majesty, Couple Mackson Oromoni, Monbene III, Pere Ama-Kosu of Ogbe-Ijoh Kingdom, on the occasion of your 10th anniversary on the throne of your forefathers,” the statement read.

He said: “Your reign has brought unity, progress, and pride to the Ogbe-Ijoh people. This milestone is a clear reflection of your dedication to peace and development within the kingdom and beyond.

“As you celebrate this remarkable decade of kingship, I pray for God’s continued guidance, good health, and greater accomplishments in the years ahead.”

The Governor urged the people of Ogbe-Ijoh Kingdom to continue to rally around their monarch in advancing peace and sustainable development in the area.