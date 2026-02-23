Oborevwori Congratulates Ndudi Elumelu At 61

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, on the occasion of his 61st birthday anniversary.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor described Elumelu, who represented Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, as a diligent and accomplished parliamentarian whose tenure was marked by purposeful leadership, patriotism and unwavering commitment to national development.

Governor Oborevwori noted that Elumelu distinguished himself during his time in the National Assembly through his robust contributions to debates, advocacy for good governance and firm defence of democratic principles.

The Governor commended Elumelu’s dedication to the growth and unity of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing him as a loyal party man and bridge-builder who worked tirelessly to strengthen democratic institutions in the country.

He further lauded the former lawmaker’s developmental strides in his constituency, noting that his representation brought visible projects and empowerment initiatives to the people of Aniocha/Oshimili, thereby enhancing socio-economic progress in the area.

Governor Oborevwori said Elumelu’s experience, maturity and commitment to public service remain invaluable assets to Delta State and the nation at large.

“As you celebrate 61 years of impactful living, I join your family, friends, associates and well-wishers in thanking God for your life and remarkable contributions to our state and country. I pray that God grants you continued good health, wisdom and strength to keep serving humanity,” the Governor stated.

He wished Hon. Elumelu many more years of fulfilment, peace and continued service to Delta State and Nigeria.