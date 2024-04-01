Oborevwori Congratulates Delta Speaker, Guwor At 44

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor as he clocks 44.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon on Monday, joined the parliament, Warri-South West constituents, friends and family of Guwor in celebrating a man of great destiny.

He said that Guwor had made invaluable contributions to good governance, as well as the growth and development of the state.

He commended the speaker on his wise direction of the legislature, noting, in particular, the calm that had persisted in the House and resulted in the sustenance of the strong and positive relationship between the legislature and the other arms of government.

Governor Oborevwori said; “the state parliament under your astute watch has remained very peaceful and always ready for early passage of Bills that directly impact the lives of the people.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I celebrate with you, our dear Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, on the occasion of your 44th birth anniversary.

“Mr Speaker, I celebrate your sagacious lifestyle in the discharge of the functions of your office, and as Deltans, we are grateful to you for people-oriented legislation.

“I remain proud of the sterling accomplishments you and your colleagues achieved so far in terms of passing people-oriented Bills and Resolutions for good governance and growth of our state in line with our MORE Agenda for Deltans.

“As you celebrate this day with immense joy, it is my prayer that you will continue to celebrate your birth anniversary in good health, greater fulfilment and long life in the service of our state and humanity”.