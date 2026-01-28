Oborevwori Condoles S’Eagles Captain, Wilfred Ndidi On Father’s Passing

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Mr. Sunday Ndidi, father of Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi, who reportedly died in a fatal road accident in Umunede, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori described the passing as sudden and painful, noting that it represents a great loss not only to the Ndidi family but also to the Umunede community and the entire Ika Nation.

The governor extended his heartfelt condolences to Wilfred Ndidi, other members of the bereaved family, and the people of Umunede, urging them to take solace in the impactful life and legacy of the deceased.

According to reports, Mr. Sunday Ndidi, a retired military officer, lost his life in a road accident on Tuesday. He was rushed to a hospital in Agbor, where he was later confirmed dead.

The tragic incident has drawn widespread sympathy, including from Wilfred Ndidi’s club, Beşiktaş, which confirmed the development in a statement released on its official X handle.

Governor Oborevwori prayed that God would grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.