Oborevwori Condoles Diri, Family, Bayelsans Over Passing Of Ewhrudjakpo

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Douye Diri, the government, and people of Bayelsa State over the passing of Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori described the death of Ewhrudjakpo, affectionately known as “a man of many proverbs”, as both tragic and deeply saddening.

The Governor noted that Ewhrudjakpo was a man of uncommon wisdom, intellect, and humility, whose contributions to governance and public service left a lasting impact on the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

“I join the Governor, his family, government, and people of Bayelsa State, friends and allies in mourning Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo. He was a team player, a dependable partner in leadership, and a fountain of wisdom. His passing is a painful reminder of the fragility of life,” Oborevwori said.

He also extended prayers for God’s comfort to the bereaved Governor, Senator Diri, the family, and the people of Bayelsa State, urging them to find solace in the legacies of service and dedication left by the late Deputy Governor.

“On behalf of my family, the people, and the government of Delta State, I pray that the Almighty God grants Governor Douye Diri, his family, and all who mourn him the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the Governor added.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who served under Governor Diri, was widely respected across the Niger Delta for his eloquence, deep grasp of governance, and trademark use of proverbs in public communication.