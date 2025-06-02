Oborevwori Condemns Age Falsification Row In Civil Service

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has condemned the act of age falsification by civil servants to extend their years of service.

The Governor said integrity must defined any career civil servant that wants to attain a greater height. He vowed to be thoroughly guided by due process and divine wisdom in appointing Permanent Secretaries to serve in his administration.

The Governor, who assured that very soon appointment of Permanent Secretaries would be carried out, said, integrity and God’s favour would play major roles.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service for the newly Head of Service, Dr. (Mrs ) Mininim Oseji, for the state, in Asaba yesterday, the Govenor, accompanied by his wife, Deaconess Tobore, his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme and his wife, Ezinne Catherine, and other top government functionaries, acknowledged that the achievements of Oseji was a testament to God’s favour in her life, rather than human effort. He said Oseji was defined by integrity, and prayed her to sustain the virtue.

