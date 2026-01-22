Oborevwori Committed To Timely Completion Of Asaba Flood Control Project – Izeze

The Delta State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, has reaffirmed Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s commitment to the timely completion of the ongoing multi-billion-naira Asaba flood control and erosion management project.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the project sites, Izeze said the intervention, which spans major flood-prone corridors in the state capital, has recorded substantial progress and is on track for completion ahead of the peak of the rainy season.

The project corridor covers the Shoprite axis, Inter-Bua Roundabout, Izuka Okolo Street, Egagifo Street, DBS Road, St. Patrick’s College across Nnebisi Road, and extends to the discharge point at Nkemakonam Ijeh Close, terminating at the Amilimocha River.

Designed to safely channel stormwater away from communities that have suffered persistent flooding and erosion for decades, the project is expected to provide long-term relief to residents of Asaba and its environs.

According to Izeze, Governor Oborevwori has demonstrated uncommon resolve in confronting long-standing environmental challenges in the state capital, contrary to early speculations that Asaba would be neglected after he assumed office.

“There were naysayers who believed that once he became governor, Asaba would be abandoned. But the Governor promised Deltans that he would do more, and one of his clear commitments was to complete all inherited projects,” he said.

Describing the project as critical to the well-being of Asaba residents, Izeze noted that it finally addresses the stormwater challenge around the Shoprite axis, a problem that has lingered for over two decades.

“This project is very important to Asaba residents because it tackles the stormwater problem around the Shoprite area, where people have complained for more than 20 years,” he added.

The Commissioner explained that the drainage system is designed to collect stormwater from multiple catchment areas, including the Shoprite axis and adjoining neighbourhoods, convey it past St. Patrick’s College, and discharge it safely into the Amilimocha River, with special engineering safeguards at the discharge point to protect the environment.

Izeze disclosed that the project, awarded between May and June last year, has reached about 72 per cent completion, describing the progress as “reasonable and appreciable.”

“We have reviewed some grey areas, particularly the catchment pit near the Inter-Bua Roundabout and the discharge strategy. The consultants have explained the inclusion of wing walls and buffer structures to reduce flow rates and prevent environmental damage,” he said.

“We have directed the contractors to strictly adhere to the approved design. They have a contract and must keep the terms they willingly agreed to.”

He added that officials of the ministry, consultants, and contractors were all present on site to ensure effective supervision and synergy, stressing that the Oborevwori administration remains committed to equitable development across all parts of Delta State.

Also speaking, the Director of Urban Roads in the ministry, Engr. Victor Oputa, said the project, being executed by CCECC, consists of underground sewers and surface drains along Summit Road and surrounding areas.

“The underground sewer is designed to collect stormwater from adjoining streets along Summit Road, through St. Patrick’s College and across Nnebisi Road, down to Amilimocha. The underground component has been completed, and most of the surface drains are also done. What remains are finishing works,” Oputa explained.

He noted that Asaba’s low-lying terrain makes it particularly vulnerable to flooding, especially when rainfall occurs in neighbouring upland communities such as Okpanam, from where runoff naturally flows into the state capital.

According to him, the project complements earlier drainage interventions by previous administrations and closes critical gaps in the city’s flood management system.

“This project will address ponding in front of Shoprite, FSP School, Egagifo Road, Eru Club Road, and other adjoining streets. It will also link areas such as Jesus Saves, DLA, and surrounding roads to the main drain,” he said.

Oputa confirmed that the project is about 72 per cent complete and expressed confidence that, barring unforeseen challenges, the remaining works would be concluded before the rainy season fully sets in, leaving only minor finishing touches.