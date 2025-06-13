Oborevwori Committed To Over 500 Projects Awarded In 2 Years –Ossai

Share

The Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Ossai Ovie Success, to the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has said the dedication of the governor to excellence made him to initiate over 500 projects within two years.

He maintained that the evident developmental strides were aimed at promoting the ease of doing business in the state by local and foreign investors. He said the governor has completed numerous road projects, others are ongoing and over 45 are currently being inaugurated to mark the 2nd year anniversary.

The media aide who spoke in Asaba yesterday listed the projects to include the over 1,300 kilometers of drainage works across the state, the recently commissioned eight units of four bedroom duplexes for Commissioners, the ongoing flyovers and roads being handled by Julius Berger in WarriEffurrun axis and numerous completed roads, spanning across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the newly commissioned state-ofthe-art hospital equipment In Warri, which includes, 8 dialysis machines for hospitals across the state, 3 Nipro Harmodialysis Machines for Central Hospital Warri, 25 4D Ultrasound Scan machines across the 25 council areas and payment of the hospital bills of stranded patients, were testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence.

