Oborevwori Commends Sam Omatseye’s New Book

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has hailed Mr. Sam Omatseye, on the launch of his new book: Beating All Odds: How Bola Tinubu became President. Omotseye is one of Nigeria’s most decorated Columnist, Serial author, and Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Nation Newspapers.

Oborevwori said Omatseye is, without doubt, Nigeria’s most engaging and consistent chronicler of Nigeria’s national experiences, capturing with every offering, the essence and impact of the country’s individual vicissitudes and existential ethos.

The governor, represented by his Commissioner for Information, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, and his predecessor in office, Mr Charles Aniagwu, now Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine), eulogised the author