Oborevwori: Combating insecurity in Delta State

All over the world, the security of lives and property remains the primary purpose of government because where there is no law, anarchy will be the order of the day and even when there is law, failure to enforce it leads to chaos and anarchy.

It is with the above in mind that the Delta State government ably led by Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is ensuring that the lives and property of Deltans are secured and protected from any incursion or attacks from non-state actors and criminals.

Penultimate Thursday, Nigerians woke up to the news of the dastardly killing of four military officers and thirteen soldiers at Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

The Okuama community is said to be involved in a communal clash with the neighbouring Okoloba community of Bomadi Local Government Area of the state.

Following the death of the officers, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon on Saturday, condemned, in very strong terms, the unprovoked killing of officers and soldiers attached to 63 Brigade at Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

He condoled with the military and the families of officers and soldiers who died in the attack saying: “The government of Delta State is gravely disturbed by the violence and unprovoked killing of the officers and soldiers, which he described as alien to the culture of Deltans.

“This incident is despicable and not in sync with the culture and tradition of Deltans. It runs contrary to the values and path of peace that the State Government is promoting as I have always emphasized in our MORE agenda to enhance peace and security.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Delta State, I wish to condole, in particular, the families of the killed gallant officers and soldiers, the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria in general, over this sad occurrence.

“The state government shall take all measures necessary to fish out all those behind this dastardly act and ensure they are made to face the full wrath of the law.”

On Monday, Governor Oborevwori attended a state security council meeting at the Army base in Bomadi, with top security officers in the state.

After receiving briefing from the security top brass, he proceeded to Abuja to brief President Bola Tinubu, who is the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces. After meeting with the President,

Governor Oborevwori spoke to State House correspondents, where he assured that there will be no more attacks on the communities, adding that no innocent citizens will suffer for the despicable acts of others.

He said: “The two communities in question have been having issues for years and on the 7th of February they were invited by the state government, where the members representing the two local governments, the council chairmen and leaders of the communities, agreed to work together and they signed a peace accord.

“We condemned the killing of the officers and the soldiers because they were there on a peace mission. What is happening now is something that we did not bargain for.

“I want to assure everybody that there will be no more attacks on the villages. If there is any that has happened in the past, there will be no more attacks but we know that those who are culpable will be brought to book; the innocent citizens will not be attacked.

“The issues of whether a place has been burnt down or people have been killed, it has happened and what we want is the way forward.

“The way forward is two ways. The people that have been killed, the officers and soldiers, we must see how we can find succour for their families and how they can be given a befitting burial, and then the community, anything that has happened in the community in the past will not happen again.”

On Thursday, Governor Oborevwori briefed traditional rulers in the state on the security situation and read the riot act, cautioning them against shielding suspects involved in the killing of four military officers and 13 soldiers in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Oborevwori, while addressing the traditional rulers, on the unfortunate incident at the State Traditional Rulers’ Council Secretariat in Asaba, said that the act was alien to the state, describing it as barbaric, inhumane and unacceptable and vowed that those who committed the evil act must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said no kingdom should shield the perpetrators of the dastardly act, adding that Delta is governed within the tenets of the rule of law and human decency.

“I felt that it is proper that I brief you people even though you may be aware. Those people who committed that evil act must face the wrath of the law. No kingdom should shield those criminals because Delta State is governed by the tenets of the law and human decency.

“We cannot tolerate that. It has never happened in this state; to kill one Lt. Colonel, two Majors, one Captain and 13 soldiers. We need to fish out those involved.

“Do not hide or shield anybody. The Chief of Army Staff and Mr. President have assured me that innocent people will not be victimised; unless you connive with the killers of the soldiers.

“I have briefed you; make sure that you fish them out from your kingdoms. If any traditional ruler shields a criminal, that traditional ruler is inviting trouble. Don’t allow anybody who committed this evil act to come to your kingdom and bring problems to your community.”

In a related development, Governor Oborevwori also briefed the Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council, where he urged them to talk to the people on the need to maintain peace across state, adding that government would not allow trouble makers to dissuade investors from coming to invest in the state, stressing that sustainable peace was needed to attract investors to the state.

Ahon is the Chief Press Secretary to the Delta State governor