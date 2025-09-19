Oborevwori Champions Politics-Free Local Community Social Protection

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has declared an unwavering social protection programme that is devoid of political colouration for vulnerable communities in the state.

To that effect, the governor has directed that social interventions in the state must never be subjected to any form of political manipulation.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, also in-charge of Works (Rural Roads) at a forum on social protection tagged, ‘Accelerating Inclusive Social Protection in Delta State: Building Stronger Systems for Poverty Reduction and Resilience’, organised by the ActNaija Consortium in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Planning, under Mr. Sonny Ekedayen, in Asaba yesterday, said the Governor has made relentless efforts to champion programmed for poverty reduction and all-inclusive government.

He listed the Governor’s MORE Business Programme, Rural Youth Skills Acquisition (RYSA) Scheme, and the Widows Empowerment Programme as key interventions designed to ease economic pressures and provide disadvantaged groups with lasting livelihoods. He said: “The governor has made it clear that poverty is no respecter of political affiliation.”