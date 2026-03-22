Oborevwori Celebrates Tony Elumelu At 63

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has extended warm felicitations to the Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr Tony Elumelu, on the occasion of his 63rd birth anniversary.

He described him as an exceptional leader whose life continues to inspire hope, enterprise and prosperity across Africa.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor lauded Elumelu as a distinguished son of Delta State and a shining symbol of excellence, resilience and visionary leadership.

He noted that Elumelu’s remarkable journey from humble beginnings to global prominence stands as a powerful testament to the boundless possibilities that hard work, discipline and purpose can achieve.

Governor Oborevwori described the UBA Chairman as a pride of Delta whose unwavering commitment to Africapitalism and entrepreneurship has transformed countless lives.

According to him, through strategic investments and philanthropic initiatives, Elumelu has empowered thousands of young Africans, lifting many from poverty and nurturing them into successful entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

He emphasised that Elumelu’s enduring belief in Africa’s potential and his deliberate efforts to democratize opportunities have not only strengthened economies but also restored dignity and hope to many families across the continent.

“As you celebrate 63 impactful years, your life remains a beacon of inspiration to our youths and a reminder that greatness is achievable through vision, courage and service to humanity,” the Governor stated.

Governor Oborevwori prayed for continued strength, wisdom and greater accomplishments for the UBA Chairman, expressing confidence that his legacy of empowerment and transformation will continue to shape the future of Africa for generations to come.