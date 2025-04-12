Oborevwori Celebrates Tompolo At 54

Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm felicitations to renowned Niger Delta activist and former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, as he marks his 54th birthday anniversary on April 12.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori described Tompolo as a distinguished son of the Niger Delta who has made remarkable contributions to the peace, stability, and development of the region and the nation at large.

He commended Tompolo for his role as Chairman of Tantita Security Services, noting that his leadership has been instrumental in the fight against oil theft in the Niger Delta, leading to improved oil production and enhanced national revenue.

The Governor also acknowledged that both the State governments of the Niger Delta and the Federal Government recognize and appreciate Tompolo’s unwavering efforts in promoting peace and security in the region.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta State, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to a true son of the Niger Delta, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, on the occasion of his 54th birthday anniversary.

“Tompolo has played a vital role in the progress of the oil-rich Niger Delta and has consistently collaborated with regional and Federal authorities to sustain peace and development.

“As he celebrates his birthday anniversary, it is our prayer that God continues to bless him with good health, wisdom, and strength to further his service to the nation and humanity,” the Governor said.

