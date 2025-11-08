Oborevwori Celebrates Reuben Abati At 60

The Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has felicitated with veteran journalist and ARISE News anchor and analyst, Dr. Reuben Abati, on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary.

Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the former presidential spokesman and erstwhile chairman, Editorial Board of The Guardian Newspaper, as a renowned journalist, whose career has been marked by excellence, courage, and impactful service to the nation and humanity.

The Governor commended Dr. Abati for his outstanding contributions to the growth and credibility of the Nigerian mass media, noting that his decades of work as a columnist, editor, media scholar, and broadcast journalist, had inspired generations of journalists and deepened national discourse.

He described Abati’s contributions to discussions on ARISE News’ “The Morning Show” as consistently insightful, engaging, and deeply educative.

Oborevwori said: “Dr. Reuben Abati stands tall among Nigeria’s most accomplished journalists. His intellectual depth, professionalism, and commitment to truth and justice have earned him respect across the media landscape.”