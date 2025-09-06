Oborevwori Celebrates Owa Monarch On 66th Coronation Anniversary

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the Obi of Owa Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, OON, on the occasion of his 66th coronation anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor described the foremost monarch as a highly revered traditional ruler whose reign has brought enduring peace, unity, and development to Owa Kingdom.

Oborevwori lauded the royal father’s contributions to the growth of Delta State, particularly in fostering communal harmony and supporting successive administrations in their drive for progress and stability.

He noted that the Obi of Owa, immediate past Chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, has continued to provide wise counsel that has strengthened governance and deepened respect for traditional institutions.

The Governor prayed for God’s continued guidance, good health, and long life for the Obi, urging the people of Owa Kingdom to sustain their support for the monarch in his efforts to promote the cultural heritage and collective aspirations of the kingdom.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I heartily congratulate our father, His Royal Majesty, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, OON, the Obi of Owa Kingdom, on the joyous occasion of his 66th coronation anniversary.

“Your reign has been remarkable, defined by peace, wisdom, and devotion to the well-being of your people. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with you and pray for many more years of fruitful leadership,” Oborevwori said.