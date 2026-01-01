Oborevwori Celebrates Justice Rosaline Bozimo At 80

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, has congratulated former Chief Judge of the State and erstwhile Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Rosaline Patricia Irorefe Bozimo, as she marks her 80th birth anniversary.

Oborevwori in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Thursday, described Justice Bozimo as an outstanding jurist, trailblazer and a symbol of integrity whose contributions to the development of the judiciary in the State and Nigeria at large remain enduring and worthy of celebration.

The Governor noted that Justice Bozimo’s illustrious career on the Bench was marked by uncommon diligence, courage, impartiality and a deep commitment to the rule of law, virtues that earned her national and international respect.

He recalled that as Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Bozimo played a pivotal role in strengthening the administration of justice, improving judicial processes and upholding the independence of the judiciary.

According to him, her tenure was characterised by landmark judgments, firm adherence to due process and the promotion of judicial ethics.

Governor Oborevwori further highlighted her historic service as Administrator of the National Judicial Institute, NJI, where she contributed immensely to the training, retraining and capacity building of judges and judicial officers across the country.

He said her leadership at the NJI helped to deepen professionalism, competence and ethical standards within the Nigerian judiciary.

The Governor also acknowledged her broader contributions to nation-building, noting that Justice Bozimo was among the distinguished Nigerians honoured with the national award of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) in recognition of her meritorious service to the country.

He described her as a role model to younger generations of legal practitioners and women, stressing that her life and career remain a source of inspiration, especially to those aspiring to serve with honour in public office.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I celebrate our revered former Chief Judge, Justice Rosaline Patricia Irorefe Bozimo, a distinguished pride of Delta State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Her life exemplifies excellence, integrity and selfless service. As she turns 80, we celebrate her remarkable journey, her enduring legacy in the judiciary and her invaluable contributions to the growth of our nation,” the Governor said.

Governor Oborevwori prayed for God’s continued grace, good health and peace for the octogenarian, wishing her many more years of fulfillment and joy.